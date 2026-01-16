/Itaewon Class to The Midnight Studio: 6 K-dramas featuring Kwon Nara

From being a K-pop idol to an actor, Kwon Nara has established herself as one of the renowned actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. Let's take a look at a few of the shows she has been part of.
Kwon Nara made her debut in the showbiz industry as a member of the K-pop group Hello Venus in 2002 and transitioned her career into acting. She gained recognition for her roles in shows including Itaewon Class, The Midnight Studio, and My Mister, among others. Here are a few of the shows she has featured in that you can binge-watch.
The mystery thriller show follows the story of Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor, and his trainee, Eun Bong-hee, who work together to apprehend a serial killer, only to slowly uncover how their respective pasts intertwine. How they solve the case and fall in love forms the main crux of the story.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
My Mister tells the story of Dong Hoon and Ji An, two kind spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
Doctor Prisoner tells the story of Na Yi Je, who gets fired after being accused of committing malpractice. He moves to a prison medical ward and plans to befriend notorious prisoners to seek revenge against his former employers.
Available to watch: JioHotstar, Netflix
Set in the Seoul neighbourhood of Itaewon, it follows the story of an ex-con and his friends fighting a mighty foe to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality. How they defeat the antagonist and make their bar one of the best in the country forms the main crux of the story.
Available to watch: Netflix
Based in the Joseon Dynasty, the secret royal inspectors are the eyes and ears of the king. They travel the provinces undercover and listen to the plight of the common people, investigating abuses and corruption of government officials.
Available to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The romance drama follows the story of Seo Ki Joo, who runs a photo studio and only takes portraits of ghosts. His life takes a turn when lawyer Han Bom asks for his help to seek justice for the dead.
Available to watch: Viki