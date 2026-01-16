/Harry Potter series: Grammy-winning musician Hans Zimmer to compose new score?

Harry Potter series production began last month, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the newbies step into the shoes of characters who have marked their places in the film franchise and are still loved by every individual to this day. In the latest development, Grammy-winning musician Hans Zimmer is reportedly set to compose a magical score for the HBO original Harry Potter series.

More details of Hans Zimmer composing Harry Potter series

Reportedly, as per the official page for Harry Potter updates, they shared a statement in which Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve and Anze Rozman reflected on what it means to be part of it. They stated, "The musical legacy of Harry Potter is a touchpoint for composers everywhere, and we are humbled to join such a remarkable team on a project of this magnitude. The responsibility is something that I, Kara Talve and Anže Rozman, do not take lightly."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Magic is all around us, often just beyond reach, but as in the world of Harry Potter, you simply must look for it. With this score we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honouring what has come before,” the statement concluded.

All about the upcoming Harry Potter series

The Harry Potter series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The newcomers, Dominic McLaughlin, will be playing Harry Potter; Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione Granger; and Alastair Stout will be playing Ron Weasley. Reportedly, these individuals were chosen out of thousands of candidates.