Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are bringing a love story that is magical, fascinating, and all about love. After teasing the audience with an old-school romance that viewers have been waiting to watch for a long time, the film has already created excitement.

Directed by Sunil Pandey and co-written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the movie marks Pallavi’s debut in Bollywood. Much like the soft charm she brings to her films in the South, in this movie, she holds the audience’s attention with just a smile.

Ek Din teaser: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s romance is a refreshing take.

In the world of situationships in this Instagram age, Junaid and Sai are coming in with a love story that carries the charm of old-school romance, a boy, a girl, one chance, and one love kind of story.

Set in a town capped with snow and surrounded by serene mountains, the teaser starts with Junaid and Sai looking into a mirror with dancing dolls. Junaid’s character says that he likes Sai’s character, Meera’s smile. This is followed by a series of happy moments between them, with Junaid saying in the voice-over, “'I don't know...If I can win your heart or not. But what's the point of dreams...if they aren't beyond our reach."

This is the first time Junaid and Sai Pallavi are working together, and their chemistry comes off as fresh and unique. The plot details aren't clear from the teaser, and the only things that are evident are Junaid trying to impress Sai Pallavi's character, Meera, and that they have limited time, the teaser and song say "one day" in the voiceover. However, the plot will get clearer only when the movie is out.

Directed by Sunil Pandey and co-written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The movie is co-produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit and B Srinivas Rao.