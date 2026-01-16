Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. However, it sparked controversy when China's state media reacted, calling it a film that “distorts facts.”

Now, India's government has responded to the reports of objection to Salman's movie. During a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has no role in such ventures.

He said, “We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding filmmaking in India are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or in such ventures.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This reaction comes after India responded to criticism from the Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times over the Khan movie, saying filmmakers enjoy creative freedom, according to India Today.

Government sources told India Today TV that films based on India-China border incidents are not unprecedented. As they cited the movies such as Haqeeqat (1964).

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan sparks controversy: Chinese media accuses film of 'distorting facts'

After the teaser of the movie was released in December 2025, Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times criticised the teaser allegedly “distorting facts.”



A Chinese expert said that, ''no amount of cinematic exaggeration can rewrite history or shake the PLA's determination to defend China's sovereign territory.''

They also accused India of using films, especially Bollywood productions, to stir nationalistic sentiment. Claiming that India crossed the border, the report said that the film's theme and timing are inappropriate, as it presents only a one-sided Indian narrative

More about Battle of Galwan