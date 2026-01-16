/BLACKPINK's track 'Jump' earns RIAA Gold ahead of comeback with third mini-album

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK have been jam-packed with a world tour schedule, individual appearances at award shows and their comeback with their mini-album. Amid the buzz of their comeback, the group has reportedly given a treat to their fans: the girl band has achieved RIAA gold certification for their latest track, Jump. Let's delve in to know more.

BLACKPINK earns a milestone ahead of comeback!

As per reports, the RIAA announced on its official website on January 15th, local time, that

BLACKPINK's Jump has earned gold certification by surpassing 500,000 units as of December 11, 2025. Reportedly, the certification accounts for physical sales, paid digital downloads and audio/video streaming metrics in the US.

Moreover, the hit track was released without a physical album and achieved the 75 million streams required for 500,000 units through streaming alone.

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, Jump had also acquired platinum certification from Music Canada and SNEP in France for 30 million streams. It also earned gold certifications in Australia, Belgium, New Zealand and the Netherlands, establishing the dominance the group has across music markets in North America and Europe.

All about BLACKPINK's upcoming album, Deadline

BLACKPINK is all set to be back with their third mini-album titled Deadline. On January 14, YG Entertainment announced the news on the group’s social media accounts, unveiling a high-speed title reveal with flashing pink beams against a black backdrop.