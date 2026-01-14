Zoe Saldaña is now the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood. The Avatar star's earnings have surpassed her co-star, Scarlett Johansson's, after featuring in the recent James Cameron movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash.
Zoe Saldaña, the epic Avatar starrer, has become the highest-grossing actress ever and surpassing her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Scarlett Johansson. She achieved the milestone with her major role in James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, garnering a sum of $16.8 billion USD at the global box office. The film's success has resulted in a rise in her net worth. Let's take a look at all the sources and know how Zoe Saldaña has built a powerful legacy in Hollywood.
Zoe Saldaña has been named as one of the highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood. With a remarkable and consistent presence in global blockbuster franchises, she has garnered a wealth of around $60 million, according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of her wealth comes from her work in mega film series, brand endorsements, and long-term collaborations with top studios like Marvel and Disney.
Additionally, Saldaña has earned significant awards, including her Academy Award in 2025, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez, making history as the first Dominican American Oscar winner. Her versatility and association with big projects have made her one of the most bankable stars in the industry.
Zoe Saldaña’s portrayal of Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise remains one of the most iconic performances of all time. Her role in the film has cemented the actress's position as an A-lister in Hollywood.
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zoe Saldaña outshines as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy films and later Avengers films. The character led to Saldaña’s popularity and solidified her position, making Gamora a fan favourite.
The actress's net worth also includes earnings from her work as a producer, co-founding Cinestar Pictures with her sisters to develop vast stories, and she also serves as an executive producer, notably for the series Lioness. She also collaborates with big brands like L'Oréal and Calvin Klein, which also adds to up amount in her total wealth.
Zoe Saldaña has earned critical recognition for her range and dramatic performances, portraying her rare excellence. Her extravagant work proves her unmatched presence in big-budget cinema and highlights why she became the highest-grossing star.