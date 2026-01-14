Zoe Saldaña has been named as one of the highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood. With a remarkable and consistent presence in global blockbuster franchises, she has garnered a wealth of around $60 million, according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of her wealth comes from her work in mega film series, brand endorsements, and long-term collaborations with top studios like Marvel and Disney.

Additionally, Saldaña has earned significant awards, including her Academy Award in 2025, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez, making history as the first Dominican American Oscar winner. Her versatility and association with big projects have made her one of the most bankable stars in the industry.