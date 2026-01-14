LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Zoe Saldaña Net Worth: Avatar star becomes the highest-grossing actress, surpasses Scarlett Johansson's earnings

Zoe Saldaña Net Worth: Avatar star becomes the highest-grossing actress, surpasses Scarlett Johansson's earnings

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jan 14, 2026, 15:01 IST | Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 15:01 IST

Zoe Saldaña is now the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood. The Avatar star's earnings have surpassed her co-star, Scarlett Johansson's, after featuring in the recent James Cameron movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing actress
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing actress

Zoe Saldaña, the epic Avatar starrer, has become the highest-grossing actress ever and surpassing her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Scarlett Johansson. She achieved the milestone with her major role in James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, garnering a sum of $16.8 billion USD at the global box office. The film's success has resulted in a rise in her net worth. Let's take a look at all the sources and know how Zoe Saldaña has built a powerful legacy in Hollywood.

Zoe Saldaña’s Net Worth: How rich is Avatar and Marvel star?
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Zoe Saldaña’s Net Worth: How rich is Avatar and Marvel star?

Zoe Saldaña has been named as one of the highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood. With a remarkable and consistent presence in global blockbuster franchises, she has garnered a wealth of around $60 million, according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of her wealth comes from her work in mega film series, brand endorsements, and long-term collaborations with top studios like Marvel and Disney.

Additionally, Saldaña has earned significant awards, including her Academy Award in 2025, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez, making history as the first Dominican American Oscar winner. Her versatility and association with big projects have made her one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

Avatar: One of Zoe Saldana's iconic role
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Avatar: One of Zoe Saldana's iconic role

Zoe Saldaña’s portrayal of Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise remains one of the most iconic performances of all time. Her role in the film has cemented the actress's position as an A-lister in Hollywood.

Epic role in Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Epic role in Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zoe Saldaña outshines as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy films and later Avengers films. The character led to Saldaña’s popularity and solidified her position, making Gamora a fan favourite.

Other source of income
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Other source of income

The actress's net worth also includes earnings from her work as a producer, co-founding Cinestar Pictures with her sisters to develop vast stories, and she also serves as an executive producer, notably for the series Lioness. She also collaborates with big brands like L'Oréal and Calvin Klein, which also adds to up amount in her total wealth.

Saldaña becomes a household name
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Saldaña becomes a household name

Zoe Saldaña has earned critical recognition for her range and dramatic performances, portraying her rare excellence. Her extravagant work proves her unmatched presence in big-budget cinema and highlights why she became the highest-grossing star.

Trending Photo

From 'US, Israel main killers' to 'Trump should manage his own country': How Khamenei's regime reacted to Iran protest
8

From 'US, Israel main killers' to 'Trump should manage his own country': How Khamenei's regime reacted to Iran protest

Zoe Saldana becomes highest-grossing actor: Her superhit movies of all time
7

Zoe Saldana becomes highest-grossing actor: Her superhit movies of all time

Zoe Saldaña Net Worth: Avatar star becomes the highest-grossing actress, surpasses Scarlett Johansson's earnings
6

Zoe Saldaña Net Worth: Avatar star becomes the highest-grossing actress, surpasses Scarlett Johansson's earnings

Harmanpreet sets another record to break for Indian women - Meet top 5 batters with most runs in WPL
5

Harmanpreet sets another record to break for Indian women - Meet top 5 batters with most runs in WPL

Pongal 2026: 5 quick and delicious festive delights to try
6

Pongal 2026: 5 quick and delicious festive delights to try