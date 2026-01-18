/Revisit Border on OTT: Where to watch Sunny Deol's 1997 original war drama ahead of Border 2

Border 2 has already created a buzz even before its release. Directed by Anurag Singh, the highly-anticipated war drama is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, the film takes inspiration from the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

It is the sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 film Border, which has a massive fan base even today. If you want to revisit the original film before watching Border 2, here is where you can stream the Sunny Deol starrer online.

Where to watch Border 2 on OTT

For those who want to enjoy the classic film on a streaming platform, Border is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is also accessible on YouTube to revisit before the sequel arrives on the big screen.

About Border

Released in 1997, Border is directed by JP Dutta and is based on the real-life Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film showcases the story of a small Indian battalion that bravely fought against a much larger enemy force.

The original Border starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The female cast included Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sapna Bedi, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

The music was composed by Anu Malik and the lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film was one of the biggest hits of its time, and reportedly collected 65 crore worldwide and was made with a budget of around 12 crore.

About Border 2

Border 2 has expanded the canvas of the original and presents the stories of the Indian Navy and Air Force alongside the Army. Led by Sunny Deol, the film features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh.