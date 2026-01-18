/Nora Fatehi breaks silence on dating rumours with T-series' Bhushan Kumar

Nora Fatehi has once again created a buzz after speculations surrounding her alleged affair with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar resurfaced online. The rumours first emerged in 2022 that claimed that the two were romantically involved despite Kumar being married to Divya Khosla Kumar. While the allegations were dismissed at the time, a recent social media development has brought the rumours back.

How did the rumour reignite?

The controversy resurfaced after an influencer shared a screenshot from a three-year-old Reddit thread talking about the alleged affair. The post quickly took the internet by storm, and the users noticed a comment from Nora Fatehi herself on the old thread. Reacting to the rumour, Nora wrote "Wow" followed by a laughing emoji.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A screenshot of her comment was then shared on Reddit with a caption linking it to the TikTok video discussing the alleged affair.

Fans reactions

Within no time, fans filled social media with reactions. While some found Fatehi’s response humorous and dismissive, others questioned why she chose to react to an old piece of gossip. "Why even comment? Now it’ll just bring more attention," one user wrote.

Also Read: AR Rahman addresses ongoing controversy over Bollywood remarks

When did the controversy begin?

It all began in 2022, when film critic Umair Sandhu alleged that Bhushan Kumar and Nora Fatehi had an affair for nearly two years, and that Divya Khosla Kumar was aware of it. The rumours escalated when speculations of a separation between Bhushan and Divya also surfaced, around the same time.

However, the couple publicly dismissed these claims.

Also Read: Freedom At Midnight S2 arrives when India needs its secular memory the most

Is Nora Fatehi dating Achraf Hakimi?

Reportedly, Nora Fatehi has been recently linked to Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi. The dating buzz began after Hakimi liked one of Nora’s social media posts, followed by the actress being spotted in Morocco.