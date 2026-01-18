/Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa reveal daughter's name; share first photo

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have revealed the name of their daughter and shared her first glimpse nearly two months after welcoming their baby girl. Taking to Instagram, the actor couple posted a heart-touching photo, showing their little one's tiny hands clasped around her parents' fingers.

Rao and Patralekhaa reveal their daughter's name

The photo was posted with a caption, "With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing." They also revealed that their daughter's name is "PARVATI PAUL RAO." The post quickly went viral, and fans showered the new parents with love.

The name Parvati is said to represent strength, grace, and devotion. It is also associated with the Hindu goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva.

Alongside fans, several celebrities reacted to the post. Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Aahana Kumra were among those who extended their heartfelt wishes.

Welcomed her on the fourth wedding anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were blessed with a baby girl on November 15, 2025, which was also their fourth wedding anniversary. Announcing the birth earlier, the couple shared, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."

They had revealed Patralekhaa’s pregnancy in July 2025 with a post that read, "Baby on the way-Patralekhaa & Rajkummar."

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's love story

The duo first met on the sets of Hansal Mehta’s CityLights in 2014. Later, their friendship turned into a relationship, and they dated for over a decade. Rao proposed to Patralekhaa in October 2021, and the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021.

