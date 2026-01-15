/Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol delivers heart-thumping speech, Varun, Diljit, and Ahan go all out for the nation

Border 2 is one of the biggest releases of the year. A week before the movie hits theatres, the main trailer is out, and it takes the audience on a cinematic ride of valour, dedication, and patriotism.

Over the years, several patriotic movies have been made, but Border remains a classic, with every scene still giving goosebumps. JP Dutta's movie is considered the most powerful patriotic film to date, and as the release date nears, comparisons are heating up. However, the trailer that has been released ahead of the movie clears up the picture pretty much, and that in a good sense.

Border 2 Trailer: The thrilling and emotional ride

The trailer, released ahead of the movie, is high on patriotism with powerful dialogues and emotional performances. Set in the 1971 war between Pakistan and India, Border 2 promises a thrilling ride with all three arms of India's defence, the army, navy, and air force, coming together to save their motherland.

Mounted on a massive scale, the trailer opens with striking visuals, from battalions charging, to naval forces dominating the seas and fighter jets tearing through the skies, it presents a grand, immersive action spectacle, capturing the intensity and emotions of the historic battle that India continues to remember.

The clip shows Sunny Deol as Lt. Col Fateh Singh Kaler, giving a powerful speech to his team about saving the country. Apart from the action at the border, the trailer gives sneak peeks into the soldiers' lives and what they have left behind for their land.

Varun Dhawan plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, who is severely hurt on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the clip shows his wife, Dhano Devi Dahiya, played by Medha Rana, waiting for him at home.

Diljit Dosanjh is Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, getting married to Manjit Sekhon, played by Sonam Bajwa. His emotional scenes are shown, along with his moments with Varun and others.

Ahan Shetty plays Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat, courageously fighting for the nation in the waters. Anya Singh plays his wife on screen.

More than the battlefield, this trailer shows the emotional side of the soldier and their families.

The movie has been garnering a lot of attention on social media over it's song Ghar Kab Aaoge, it is a reimagined version of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain. The song was launched at a grand event at Longewala–Tanot near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.