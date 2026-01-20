/Neha Kakkar reacts to divorce rumours after deleting post on break from relationships and work

Neha Kakkar has finally addressed the divorce rumours surrounding her marriage with singer Rohanpreet Singh after the Bollywood musician sparked buzz among fans with a series of emotional posts on social media, which she quickly deleted.

Neha Kakkar clarifies

The speculations began after the singer announced that she was taking a break from "responsibilities, relationships, and work," which made fans connect it with her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh. However, the Candy Shop singer took to her Instagram story to issue clarification, saying, "Guys please don’t drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it’s because of their support."

She further revealed that her distress had nothing to do with her family. "It’s a few other people and the system that I’m upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz media people know very well ke 'Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai' (making a mountain out of a molehill)" she added.

When did the controversy begin?

It all started after Kakkar posted a message on Monday saying, "Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you." In another post, she urged paparazzi and fans not to film her, asking for privacy and peace.

However, both posts were deleted shortly after, leading to speculations.

About Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October 2020 and have often shared their affectionate moments on social media, both personally and professionally.