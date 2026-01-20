/Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge teaser receives CBFC clearance; runtime details inside

After Dhurandhar broke all the box-office records, makers are all set to release the sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The teaser of the much-anticipated film has officially received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as the spy-thriller will hit theatres in March 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC approved the teaser on January 19, 2026, and granted it an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate. News18 Showsha claims that the runtime of the cleared clip is reportedly 1 minute and 48 seconds.

As per earlier reports, the Dhurandhar 2 teaser will be attached to theatrical prints of Border 2 for the cinema audience to catch up on the first glimpse of the sequel.

About the Dhurandhar franchise

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Released on December 5, 2025, the film has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It reportedly earned over ₹1,280 crore worldwide and continues to run at the box office.

As per reports, alongside its massive theatrical success, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for ₹130 crore. Apart from fans, several celebrities have also praised Dhurandhar and the performance of its star-studded cast.

What to expect with Dhurandhar 2

The first part of the film brings the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates a powerful gang in Karachi, Pakistan, and the chaos begins.

In Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh will reprise his role as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Hamza). While Akshaye Khanna’s character Rahman Dakait was killed in the first part, reports claim that he will appear in flashback sequences in the sequel. Fans are also curious to find the mystery surrounding Bade Sahab.