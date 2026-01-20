/Kohrra Season 2 first poster out! When and where to watch Barun Sobti, Mona Singh's crime drama

Netflix's crime drama Kohrra is all set to return with its second season after receiving appreciation from fans as well as critics. The streaming platform on Tuesday announced the release date and unveiled the first poster of the upcoming season.

About the first poster

With the second season releasing on February 11, 2026, fans will witness the return of Barun Sobti, and Mona Singh is also set to join the cast. The poster was shared with a caption, "Dhundh mein sach kho jaata hai. Aaiye iss naye shehar mein, sach ko dhundne. Watch Kohrra 2, starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, out 11 February, only on Netflix."

About Kohrra Season 2

The first season of Kohrra premiered in 2023 and was loved by fans for its storytelling and nuanced performances. Barun Sobti reprises his role as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Jasjit Singh, popularly known as Garundi, in the next installment. He leaves behind Jagrana and has been transferred to Dalerpura Police Station, where he works under a new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur, played by Mona Singh.

Talking about the series, showrunner and director of Kohrra 2, Sudip Sharma, said, "It’s quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions between people, between past and present. This season as well, we’ve tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with the characters rooted in a universal reality we’ve seen play out across the country. The show's an emotional roller-coaster. Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can’t wait for people to see it for themselves."

Echoing the sentiment, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India shared, "Kohrra is our cult classic which won many awards, love and accolades from audiences and critics. What makes it unique is its honest simplicity, the unassuming backgrounds that expose deep layers of complexity as the fog lifts episode on episode. Set in a new city against the backdrop of a new crime and new partnership, S02 is even more riveting. I completely credit the expert craftsmanship of Sudip Sharma, who is not only the creator & showrunner, but is also making his directorial debut with S2. For all crime fans, this is an unmissable crime drama thriller."

Kohrra release date

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, the new season once again showcases Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain, which hides unsettling truths. The series is produced by Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, with Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani serving as producers.