/Border 2: Sonu Nigam reacts to Javed Akhtar's 'creative bankruptcy' comment on the new version of Sandese Aate Hain

Singer Sonu Nigam has recently addressed Javed Akhtar's criticism regarding recreating iconic songs, particularly in the context of Border 2. Earlier, the veteran lyricist had called the practice "intellectual and creative bankruptcy" and revealed that he rejected the offer to write for the film.

Sonu Nigam on Javed Akhtar's comment

Nigam, who returned to the franchise with a new version of Sandese Aate Hain, presented his take on Akhtar's comment through a video on Instagram. "Yes, Javed sir is absolutely right in saying that it is not good to bring back old songs. But if Border is a soldier, Sandese Aate Hain is his uniform. We can't imagine Border without the song," he said. "As Javed sir said, we must make new songs. He's our elder, our guru, and he'd be so happy to know that Mitte Ke Bete is the gift from Border 2 to our soldiers and every Indian."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter shares emotional post after Homebound Oscar exit

Sonu Nigam on his connection with Border 2

Speaking about his association with the Border franchise, he said, “I went to Border premiere for the first time in 1997. And now, in 2026, I'm standing at the premiere of Border 2. I had never thought this journey would go on for so many years. You gave me so much love, and I'm thankful for that.”

About the new song

The new version of Sandese Aate Hain is retitled Ghar Kab Aaoge. With new elements to the emotional core of the original, the track has voices from Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Vishal Singh, with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

"Border is a franchise that reveals true stories and not fiction. These are stories of our country and our soldiers, and stories of our victory. I'm sure you'd have high expectations for the film, and of course, you must have, since this is a one-of-its-kind franchise," Nigam said. “Our producers, director, and actors have made it with a lot of dedication. We even paid attention to its music. The war that we won in reality many years ago, we will win again through Border 2.”

What did Javed Akhtar say?

Earlier, during an interview with India Today, Javed Akhtar revealed that he declined the offer to write the film as he feels the practice is "a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy." He also asked makers to create new songs or "else accept that you cannot do the same level of work."

Citing Haqeeqat (1964) as an example where filmmakers chose to create new songs instead of reusing classics, he said, “Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it?” adding that new projects should create “new nostalgia.”

About Border 2