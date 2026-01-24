/Palash was caught with another woman, was beaten up by Smriti Mandhana's family: Cricketers' friend

Star Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and her love life with musician Palash Muchhal became the talk of the entire country last year when she allegedly called off their wedding after allegedly finding out that the singer had cheated on her.

Months later, Mandhana’s childhood friend Vidnyan Mane has shockingly claimed that the singer was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Apart from the wedding and cheating saga, Mane has also accused Muchhal of cheating him out of over ₹40 lakh.

Months after the wedding was suddenly called off, actor and producer Vidnyan Mane has confirmed that Muchhal allegedly cheated on the cricketer.

Speaking to HT City, Mane, 34, shared that he was in the wedding venue when shocking things unfolded, and he was caught with another woman in bed.

He shockingly revealed that the singer was beaten up by Mandhana's family.

Recalling the terrible scene, he shared, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers.''

Muchhal cheated Mane for over Rs 40 lakhs

Mane, who claims to be Smriti’s childhood friend and says he knew Palash only through the Mandhana family, also shared how he was allegedly duped after being persuaded to invest in a film.

‘’When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to ₹1.5 crore. They asked me to invest another ₹10 lakh or I wouldn’t get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint,'' he said.

After the wedding was called off, Mane claimed that the family blocked him from everywhere and that the movie he invested in has still not materialised.

He further added that he received threats from the family, warning him that he would not be part of the film.

He also shared that he has proof against the Muchhal family. “I have saved all proofs including my chats and phone conversations that I’m willing to share with the police and the media.”

Muchhal responds to the claims, stating that they are entirely baseless and factually incorrect.

Soon after Mane’s interview brought the cheating saga back into the limelight, Muchhal shared a statement on his Instagram stories, saying,'' claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect.''

Screenshot of Palash Muchhal