/Border 2 box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's war drama opens with THIS much in India

Sunny Deol's war drama Border 2 was released on January 23 and showcased a great start at the box office. Being the sequel to the classic JP Dutta 1997 film, it also featured Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles. Ahead of the Republic Day weekend, it opened to packed houses across the country.

Border 2 box office collection Day 1

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 had been creating a buzz since its announcement, and its opening day proved the film's massive appeal. According to Sacnilk, the film collected nearly Rs 30 crore net in India on Day 1, while the gross earnings reached approximately Rs 35 crore.

Advance booking

According to the early audience, Border 2 is a mass entertainer with emotional and patriotic themes. The film reportedly saw advance bookings over Rs 17 crore with around 4 lakh tickets sold nationwide for the opening day. It is said to be one of the biggest pre-sale successes in recent times.

Occupancy

Border 2's opening day reportedly recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.10%. Morning shows had a relatively slower start at 19.46%, but footfalls picked up pace through the day, with night shows peaking at 48.06% occupancy.

With its Rs 30 crore collection on Day 1, Border 2 has made it to the list of Bollywood’s highest opening-day collections and currently ranks among the top 30 biggest openers of all time. The film has reportedly surpassed the first-day numbers of recent releases like Dhurandhar and Saiyaara.

WION review and weekend expectations

WION review of the film reads, "Border 2 comes at a time when the hostility between the two nations is heightened. At some point, it does play to the gallery and talks of how Hindustan takes a united stand against the enemy state, to rouse nationalistic emotions within the viewers, but overall, Border 2 manages to look at the human side of the soldiers. It tries to focus not just on the battlefield but also on how war affects relations, friendships and loved ones."

As a solo release during the Republic Day holiday period, Border 2 is reportedly looking forward to earning Rs 100 crore-plus opening weekend.

About Border 2