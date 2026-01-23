/Republic Day tableau: Sanjay Leela Bhansali ropes in Shreya Ghoshal for special song 'Bharat Gatha'

Days after it was announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be taking part in the Republic Day 2026 parade, it has now been announced that Shreya Ghoshal will also be part of the special tableau celebrating Indian cinema alibi through her music. The tableau is a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) initiative.

Republic Day tableau celebrating Indian cinema

For the I&B Ministry’s Republic Day Parade tableau, Bhansali has conceptualised the theme ‘Bharat Gatha’, marking a historic milestone as this is the first time an Indian film director will represent Indian cinema at the nation’s most prestigious ceremonial event.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As part of bringing this vision to life, Bhansali has roped in Shreya Ghoshal to render a specially composed song that will play alongside the tableau as it moves down Kartavya Path on January 26.

Rooted in the spirit of Bharat Gatha, the I&B Ministry’s tableau celebrates India’s timeless tradition of storytelling — where music, visuals, performance, and cinema come together as cultural expressions passed down through generations. Indian cinema, as one of the country’s most powerful modern storytelling mediums, finds a natural and significant place within this larger narrative.

A source close to the development shared, “Shreya Ghoshal has rendered a specially composed song for Bharat Gatha, the Republic Day tableau conceptualised by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Music has always been integral to Bhansali’s storytelling, and whenever he and Shreya come together, the result carries a rare emotional depth. Their collaboration has consistently created moments that stay with audiences, and this time, that musical magic will unfold on Kartavya Path, becoming a part of the Republic Day Parade itself.”

The collaboration reflects the I&B Ministry’s vision of presenting Indian cinema not merely as entertainment, but as an extension of India’s civilisational storytelling legacy — a cultural force that continues to represent the country on a global stage.