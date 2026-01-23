/Karan Johar supports Varun Dhawan after the actor gets trolled for Border 2

Filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken out in support of actor Varun Dhawan, who was earlier trolled over his smile in his new film Border 2. On Friday, as Border 2 released in theatres, Karan took to Instagram stories and slammed those ‘noisemakers’ who have trolled Varun over the past few weeks.

Karan Johar supports Varun Dhawan after he was trolled

Karan praised Border 2 in an Instagram post and in the following post said, "Has to be said... the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct!"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"You can troll an artist for his smile, but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure, authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like ... truth will always prevail!" he added.

Karan praises Border 2

Karan heaped praises for Border 2. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote on Instagram, "Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot winner!" He also tagged the lead cast members Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, as well as the film's makers.

Border 2 review

WION’s Shomini Sen praised Diljit Dosanjh and Sunny Deol’s performance in particular and wrote, “Overall, Border 2 manages to look at the human side of the soldiers. It tries to focus not just on the battlefield but also on how war affects relations, friendships and loved ones.”

About Border 2