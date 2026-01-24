/‘No feeling is final’: Ishaan Khatter shares emotional post after Homebound Oscar exit

Ishaan Khatter has finally broken his silence after his film Homebound failed to get a nomination at the 98th Academy Awards. Taking to Instagram, the actor on Friday shared an emotional note talking about the film alongside behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the critically acclaimed project.

A piece of heart

The actor said that the film was a "piece of my heart" and very personal. "Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It’s a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person… and a young actor," he said.

As the film did not make it to the Oscars, Khatter expressed gratitude and pride in being part of the project. The actor stated that he would always look back at Homebound with “love and gratitude.”

Khatter praised Neeraj Ghaywan

Khatter also praised director Neeraj Ghaywan in his emotional post. "@neeraj.ghaywan I love you, brother. There are very few people I can say this about, but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick," Ishaan wrote. He then thanked the entire cast, crew, and audiences who embraced the film. "Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound no feeling is final," he concluded.

Vishal Jethwa on Homebound

Earlier, co-star Vishal Jethwa had also reacted to the Oscars snub on social media. "Yes, we couldn’t make it to the Oscar nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail; it’s when you don’t try," he wrote.

About Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, this film was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. Homebound had made it to the shortlist before being rejected on the final nominations announced on January 22.