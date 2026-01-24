/Tere Ishk Mein controversy: Aanand L Rai breaks his silence on Eros’ Rs 84 crore lawsuit; calls it a 'part of life'

Days after Eros International Media Ltd filed a Rs 84 crore commercial intellectual property lawsuit against Aanand L Rai, the filmmaker has broken his silence. Reacting to the controversy over his 2025 film Tere Ishk Mein, the director described the legal action as a routine business matter that lawyers are handling.

What's the controversy?

A few days ago, Eros knocked on the doors of the Bombay High Court, claiming trademark and copyright infringement. The studio alleged that Tere Ishk Mein was promoted as a "spiritual sequel" to Raanjhanaa without the required permissions.

Eros has also accused the makers of unlawfully using intellectual property associated with the 2013 film in promotions.

Aanand L Rai on the legal issue

Speaking about the dispute to NDTV, Aanand L Rai said, "These are part of life. When you step into business, such things keep happening. I don’t even know why, how, or from where this has come. But I think it is a legal matter, so let the legal people handle it."



The director further added that the lawsuit does not worry him. "There is a lawyer on their side, and a lawyer from here will respond too. I don’t think it has any meaning. Anyone can say anything about anything at any time. So it’s not something to be taken too seriously," he said, calling it “nothing serious.”

Multiple defendants in the lawsuit

As per a report by Times of India, besides Rai, Eros has mentioned multiple defendants in the suit, which are his production house Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, writer Himanshu Sharma, Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series), and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP.

In the petition, Eros stated that the exclusive rights over Raanjhanaa, including its copyright, registered trademarks, characters, dialogues, and sequel or remake rights belongs to the company and that the promotional material for Tere Ishk Mein used phrases and hashtags such as "World of Raanjhanaa," without permission.

Eros also alleged that even after issuing a cease-and-desist notice on July 25, 2025, the film continued to retain associations with Raanjhanaa.

The lawsuit further highlights similarities in characterisation, alleging that Dhanush’s role in Tere Ishk Mein has the emotional arc of his Raanjhanaa character Kundan Shankar, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub reprises a character named Murari in both films.

About Tere Ishk Mein