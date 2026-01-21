/Why did Delhi HC issue a notice to Salman Khan? Actor asked to respond within four weeks

Salman Khan has reportedly received a notice from the Delhi High Court regarding a plea filed by a China-based artificial intelligence voice-generation platform, which has challenged an interim order that protects the actor’s personality and publicity rights. As per reports, the court has asked Khan to submit his response within four weeks, and the next hearing for the issue is scheduled for February 27.

Why has the platform challenged the order?

The interim injunction was passed by the High Court on December 11, and the plea seeks to quash it because it restricted the unauthorised use of Salman Khan’s name, image, voice, likeness, and other attributes of his public persona across digital and commercial platforms.

The injunction was provided after the actor approached the court regarding the misuse of his identity through AI-generated content, deepfakes, fake endorsements, and unauthorised merchandise.

Reportedly, the petitioner told the court that the interim order will impact its legitimate business operations as the company's primary activity involves developing AI-generated voice models.

The High Court, taking note of the submissions, issued notice to Salman Khan on the application. The court has not stayed in the earlier order and has asked for a detailed response from the actor before proceeding further.

What is the case?

Salman Khan had earlier approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. On December 11, the court provided interim relief in his favour and asked social media intermediaries to act on his complaint within three days.

As per reports, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora had also stated that the court would pass specific restraining orders against any entities found using the actor's name, photographs, voice, or other personal attributes for commercial gain without authorisation.

Social media platforms were instructed to treat Khan's lawsuit as a formal complaint under the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Actors who protected their personality rights

Besides Salman Khan, actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Karan Johar, and Nagarjuna, have also approached courts seeking similar protection against the unauthorised use of their identities.