/First dinner with Barack Obama and more: Priyanka Chopra joins viral 2016 trend with some unseen memories | See pics

Priyanka Chopra is among the latest celebrities to join the internet's current obsession, the viral 2016 throwback trend. With some raw memories and pivotal life moments, fans believe she has emerged as the clear winner. Taking to Instagram, the actress has shared a carousel of rare and unseen pictures from 2016, sending fans to frenzy.

Priyanka Chopra shares unseen photos

The year 2016 proved to be the actress's turning point in both professional and personal life. She posted the photos with a caption, "The one where everything happened all at once. 2016."

The post offers a rare glimpse into her journey, and among the highlights was her debut appearance at the Academy Awards and receiving the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours.

Dinner with Barack Obama

Another throwback that took over the internet was a photograph from her dinner with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The post also features glimpses from her Hindi films Bajirao Mastani and Dil Dhadakne Do, alongside moments from her international projects Quantico and Baywatch.

The carousel also showcases some personal moments from Priyanka Chopra's life, like celebrating Holi, adopting a pet, and spending time with family. One of the most emotional images was a photograph with her late grandmother (nani), whom she lost in 2016.

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. Many declared Priyanka Chopra the "winner" of the trend.

On the professional front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next appear in the R-rated pirate adventure The Bluff, in which she plays the role of the formidable Bloody Mary alongside Karl Urban. The film is slated to premiere on Prime Video on February 25. The actress is also gearing up to make a comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.