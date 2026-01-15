/The Bluff: When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban's action-thriller

Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban’s The Bluff is set to hit digital screens in February, and audiences can’t wait to watch Chopra’s action thriller.

Directed and co-written by Frank E. Flowers, the dark world of The Bluff is set in the late 19th-century Caribbean and revolves around a female pirate and what she must do to protect her family.

The Bluff OTT release: When and where to watch The Bluff?

The film marks Priyanka’s reunion with the Russo Brothers and features Chopra playing the role of a former pirate who has since left the sea behind, living on an island with her family and raising her daughter. However, her past continues to haunt her.

The movie will release directly on Prime Video on February 25.

What do we know about the film?

In the movie, Chopra plays Ercell Bodden, a former pirate known as Bloody Mary. In the trailer, Priyanka’s character is shown living a peaceful life and putting her daughter to sleep when she notices a few men entering her house premises. She quickly puts her daughter in a safe place, and what follows is an absolute thrill and blood-soaked ride, as Ercell delivers jaw-dropping action sequences and takes on the men.



While the trailer largely highlights Ercell and Chopra’s performance, it is her part with Karl Urban’s character, Captain Connor, towards the end that makes the teaser even more gripping.

Urban plays Captain Connor, someone Ercell once worked with and later betrayed. Seeking revenge, he is now hunting her down.



“Why did you betray me?” Urban asks Chopra in the trailer. “You think I would just let you slip away?”

Frank E. Flowers (Bob Marley: One Love) helmed the film, which he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini. Apart from Chopra and Urban, the movie stars Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s advisor, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo.