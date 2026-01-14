/Drishyam 3 Malayalam release date announced: Mohanlal's film to release on THIS date

The past continues to haunt. The third chapter of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 has locked a release date in April. One of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the year stars superstar Mohanlal as TV cable operator Georgekutty, who can go to any lengths to protect his family.

The date announcement comes at a time when the Hindi version of the movie has been in the headlines over the exit of Akshaye Khanna post Dhurandhar's success.

The wait is finally over; the world will again enter the world of TV cable operator Georgekutty in April. And what next he will be doing to safe his family and prove that he and his family had not killed Varun.

On Wednesday (Jan 14), the superstar announced the date with a gripping teaser that had key elements from the last two films, whether it was a yellow bag, a cell phone, the car in the pond, or a shovel with which Georgekutty had done quite a digging.

"Years passed. The past didn't. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026," he wrote in the caption.

The date of the release date has been unveiled after the director revealed at an event that the movie is coming out in April, five months before the Hindi version that had Devgn playing the lead.

During the inauguration event of a hospital in Kochi, Joseph said, "Drishyam is a film that has influenced many people. It carries a big weight within itself. That is why I would say one should watch the film without big expectations."

The movie went on floors on Sept 22, 2025 and the shooting was wrapped on Dec 2, 2025. The movie is currently in post-production. The first movie of the superhit franchise was released in 2013, and the sequel came in 2021.

Following the success of Malayalam version, the movie had been adapted into many other languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Chinese.

More about Hindi version: When is it coming out and more!