/Timothy Busfield's mugshot released after he surrendered on child abuse case

Actor Timothy Busfield is in police custody, and the first mugshot of the director has been released. The actor from The West Wing has been accused of sexually assaulting two minors.

The actor is facing two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse.

Timothy Busfield's mugshot released.

On Jan 13, the actor surrendered himself at the Metro Detention Centre over allegations of sexually assaulting 11-year-old twin boys.

Hours after Busfield surrendered to police, Bernalillo County's Metropolitan Detention Centre released the mugshot of the director from

"Timothy Busfield has turned himself in at the Metro Detention Center. He will be booked on his warrant," Gilbert Gallegos, Director of Communications for Albuquerque Police Department, said in a statement.

The arrest was made four days after the Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Busfield on Jan. 9.

Timothy Busfield denies allegations: " They're all lies, and I did not do anything.''

Before his arrest, Busfield shared in a video saying that he had not done anything wrong.

"I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer. Saturday I got in the car, drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. I'm gonna confront these lies. They're horrible," he said.

"They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies," he added.

What are the allegations against Busfield?

The actor is facing serious charges of sexual assault. As per the report filed, the 68-year-old actor has been accused by two 11-year-old twin boys who worked on the TV series The Cleaning Lady in 2022.

Timothy had worked with the two twin boys on the series The Cleaning Lady, which he directed.

One of the boys allegedly told investigators that the director touched his “private areas” when he was seven years old. He said the same thing happened again when he was eight.

The matter came to light when parents learned about Busfield's involvement with various women and minors. He was told that the director had been “handsy” with multiple women.

After learning this, the mother asked her sons about any uncomfortable things or if anyone touched them while they were working on the show with the director.