/A$AP Rocky unveils Don’t Be Dumb World Tour; dates, venue, ticket details inside

A$AP Rocky is all set to treat fans with his return to the global stage after almost a decade. His much-anticipated Don’t Be Dumb World Tour has officially been announced, which will take the Grammy-nominated rapper across North America and Europe. The tour begins in Chicago on May 27 and will wrap up in Paris on September 30.

About the tour

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour details have been unveiled just days after the release of Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which is his first solo project in eight years.

The North American leg of the tour will start from late May through mid-July, with stops in cities like Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Miami, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver.

Then, after a brief summer break, the tour resumes in Europe in late August, covering Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Berlin, and more, before concluding at Paris’ Accor Arena.

Ticket details

General sale for A$AP Rocky's world tour begins January 27 at 9 a.m. local time. North America artist presale will be available from January 23. Registration can be done via A$AP Rocky’s official site.

Fans can also choose from a range of VIP packages.

A$AP Rocky's Don’t Be Dumb World Tour dates

May 27 - Chicago - United Center

May 29 - Cleveland - Rocket Arena

May 31 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

June 1 - Montreal Bell Centre

June 2 - Boston TD Garden

June 4 - Philadelphia - Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 7 - New York - The Governors Ball June 8 Baltimore CFG Bank Arena

June 11 - Atlanta State Farm Arena

June 12 - Charlotte, North Carolina - Spectrum Center

June 14 - Orlando, Florida - Kia Center

June 15 Miami - Kaseya Center

June 18 Dallas American Airlines Center

June 19 - Austin - Moody Center

June 20 - Houston - Toyota Center

June 23 - Phoenix - Mortgage Matchup Center

June 25 - San Francisco Chase Center

June 26 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 27 - Los Angeles - Kia Forum

June 30 - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

July 1 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena

July 3- Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

July 4 - Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome

July 8 - Detroit - Little Caesars Arena

July 11- Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center

Aug. 25 - Brussels - ING Arena

Aug. 27 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

Aug. 30 - London - O2 Arena

Sept. 2 - Dublin - 3Arena

Sept. 4 - Glasgow, U.K. - OVO Hydro

Sept. 5 - Manchester, U.K. - Co-op Live

Sept. 8 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Sept. 10 Milan, Italy I-DAYS

Sept. 11 - Munich - Olympiahalle

Sept. 13 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Sept. 16 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Sept. 18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Sept. 20 - Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

Sept. 21 - Stockholm - Avicii Arena

Sept. 24 - Riga, Latvia - Xiaomi Arena

Sept. 25 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

Sept. 28- Berlin - Uber Arena