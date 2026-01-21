/A$AP Rocky unveils Don’t Be Dumb World Tour; dates, venue, ticket details inside

A$AP Rocky is all set to treat fans with his return to the global stage after almost a decade. His much-anticipated Don’t Be Dumb World Tour has officially been announced, which will take the Grammy-nominated rapper across North America and Europe. The tour begins in Chicago on May 27 and will wrap up in Paris on September 30.
About the tour
Promoted by Live Nation, the tour details have been unveiled just days after the release of Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which is his first solo project in eight years.
The North American leg of the tour will start from late May through mid-July, with stops in cities like Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Miami, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver.
Then, after a brief summer break, the tour resumes in Europe in late August, covering Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Berlin, and more, before concluding at Paris’ Accor Arena.
Ticket details
General sale for A$AP Rocky's world tour begins January 27 at 9 a.m. local time. North America artist presale will be available from January 23. Registration can be done via A$AP Rocky’s official site.
Fans can also choose from a range of VIP packages.
A$AP Rocky's Don’t Be Dumb World Tour dates
May 27 - Chicago - United Center
May 29 - Cleveland - Rocket Arena
May 31 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena
June 1 - Montreal Bell Centre
June 2 - Boston TD Garden
June 4 - Philadelphia - Xfinity Mobile Arena
June 7 - New York - The Governors Ball June 8 Baltimore CFG Bank Arena
June 11 - Atlanta State Farm Arena
June 12 - Charlotte, North Carolina - Spectrum Center
June 14 - Orlando, Florida - Kia Center
June 15 Miami - Kaseya Center
June 18 Dallas American Airlines Center
June 19 - Austin - Moody Center
June 20 - Houston - Toyota Center
June 23 - Phoenix - Mortgage Matchup Center
June 25 - San Francisco Chase Center
June 26 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena
June 27 - Los Angeles - Kia Forum
June 30 - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena
July 1 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena
July 3- Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
July 4 - Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome
July 8 - Detroit - Little Caesars Arena
July 11- Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center
Aug. 25 - Brussels - ING Arena
Aug. 27 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
Aug. 30 - London - O2 Arena
Sept. 2 - Dublin - 3Arena
Sept. 4 - Glasgow, U.K. - OVO Hydro
Sept. 5 - Manchester, U.K. - Co-op Live
Sept. 8 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Sept. 10 Milan, Italy I-DAYS
Sept. 11 - Munich - Olympiahalle
Sept. 13 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
Sept. 16 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Sept. 18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Sept. 20 - Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena
Sept. 21 - Stockholm - Avicii Arena
Sept. 24 - Riga, Latvia - Xiaomi Arena
Sept. 25 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena
Sept. 28- Berlin - Uber Arena
Sept. 30 - Paris - Accor Arena