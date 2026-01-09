/David Beckham breaks silence after son Brooklyn’s bombshell post: ‘Children make mistakes’

A day after Brooklyn Beckham’s statement against his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, went viral, the legendary footballer seemingly addressed the controversy. Brooklyn accussed his parents of harming his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz and alleged that David and Victoria have attempted to control his life. Now, David has seemingly addressed the issue for the first time since Brooklyn's post went viral on Monday.

The iconic footballer said, "Children are allowed to make mistakes."

What David Beckham said about son Brooklyn’s post

David, while speaking to CNBC, said, "They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes; that is how they learn. So, that's why I try to teach my kids. But you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

What Brooklyn said which stirred controversy

On Monday, Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, wrote an explosive 6-page-long note accusing his mother of inappropriate behaviour on the day of his wedding that left him feeling ‘uncomfortable.

He shared that singer Marc Anthony invited him on stage for what was meant to be his first dance with Nicola, but instead, his mother was waiting and danced with him. Brooklyn said the incident left him feeling “uncomfortable and humiliated.”

He also alleged that Victoria tried to sabotage his wedding with Peltz. Brooklyn wrote that his mother "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

Old video of the Beckhams resurfaces online

An old video from 2023 has recently resurfaced amid the family feud. In the video, Brooklyn is seen pulling his model wife Nicola Peltz for a family photo while she appears uncomfortable. It also shows Victoria Beckham looking elsewhere and disinterested to pose next to her son and daughter-in-law. The video is from the 2023 red carpet premiere of the Netflix documentary series Beckham, as reported by Page Six.