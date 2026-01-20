/Old video of Victoria Beckham ignoring son Brooklyn and Nicola goes viral; netizens say he looks 'sad and anxious'

Things have not been well in the Beckham household for years now. Rumours of a rift between Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, and their son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have circulated for a long time. After keeping a curtain over the rifts, Brooklyn shared a lengthy statement on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing troubles within the family and saying that he does not want to reconcile with his famous parents.

In an Instagram post, Brooklyn revealed how his parents endlessly tried to ruin his relationship. As he levelled serious allegations against his parents, an old video resurfaced online showing the feud between them.

Old video of Victoria Beckham ignoring Nicola Peltz and son Brooklyn goes viral

In a resurfaced video from a 2023 event for the Netflix documentary series Beckham, Victoria Beckham is seen ignoring her son and daughter-in-law, Nicola.

The moment that has now gone viral is from the London premiere, which the entire family attended. The whole Beckham family, including the parents and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

While everyone appears to be smiling in the photographs, the video that has now garnered significant attention on social media shows Victoria giving a cold shoulder to her son, who is standing beside her.

In the clip, Brooklyn is seen looking at his mother with a smile as he helps Nicola adjust, while Victoria is looking at him and his wife with a straight expression.

If the video is to be believed, it is a proof of how strained things were between the Beckhams.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, with many taking the side of Brooklyn over Victoria’s behaviour.

''Wow, Poor Brooklyn having to be in the middle of that… 😢 Victoria isn’t coming off well in this…'' one user wrote.

Another user wrote,''That's sad as it looks as if Brooklyn wants to give his mum a gentle hug.''

However, a section of the internet sided with Victoria, saying that she always poses like these expressions.