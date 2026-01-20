/Is Brand Beckham dead? Brooklyn Beckham accuses mom Victoria of 'Inappropriate' wedding behaviour on Instagram post

Things are not rosy at the Beckhams. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, has made fresh allegations against the celebrated couple and stated he does not want to reconcile with them.

Brooklyn and his wife,Nicola Peltz, have been embroiled in a long-standing feud with the celebrated footballer and his fashion designer wife.

Now in a six-page statement on his Instagram, Brooklyn has accused his mother of dancing on him inappropriately at this wedding in front of hundreds of guests, leaving him feeling ‘uncomfortable’.

Brooklyn accuses mother, Victoria Beckham, of inappropriate behaviour

He added that he was in no mood to reconcile with his family.

He added that he was in no mood to reconcile with his family.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," he posted.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn also mentioned that his parents had been controlling his narrative for a long time and that he was done being controlled.

He said his mom "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour" and "attempted to bribe" him into signing away the rights to his name before he got married.

On his wedding day, Beckham said his mother hijacked his first dance with Nicola and "danced very inappropriately" on him.

He recalled, "Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was a planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Brooklyn and Nicola’s strained relationship with the Beckhams

Brooklyn married Nicola, an American actress and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022.

The rift between the newlyweds and the senior Beckhams reportedly began in 2022, ahead of the wedding.



Brooklyn accused his fashion designer mother for trying to derail his wedding.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham had been notably absent from family celebrations over the last year, including David’s 50th birthday party in Miami in March, 2025, further birthday celebrations in May and his knighthood in November.

The Beckhams also skipped Nicola and Brooklyn’s vow renewal ceremony in August 2025.

Brooklyn wrote on Monday, "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one”.

The statement claimed Brooklyn was in the UK for David’s birthday celebrations, but requests to see his dad were ignored and “when he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited”.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” Brooklyn wrote.

He mentioned that his parents asked his younger brothers to attack him publicly on social media.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer.”

In December 2025, it was reported that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents or brothers on social media, nor did they follow him back. Cruz Beckham hit back at tabloid reports that his parents had unfollowed Brooklyn, “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I,” Cruz wrote on his Instagram stories.

Fans noticed that David Beckham did not add any photo of Brooklyn as he rounded up 2025 on Instagram.

Harper, Cruz, and Romeo appear in his 20-picture carousel dedicated to his “incredible wife” and “amazing children”.

On Monday, Brooklyn was the first to address publicly their discord as he posted the note on Instagram. So far David and Victoria Beckham have not reacted to the post or issued any public statement.