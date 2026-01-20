/Beckham vs Beckhams: Brooklyn most shocking claims against Victoria and David - from being called ‘evil’ to alleged bribes

In one of the most shocking claims, Brooklyn alleged that weeks before his wedding, his parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name.

In one of the posts, Brooklyn claimed, that “weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.”

"They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated,” he wrote. “My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” he added.