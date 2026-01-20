/Beckham vs Beckhams: Brooklyn most shocking claims against Victoria and David - from being called ‘evil’ to alleged bribes

LOGIN
Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 20, 2026, 16:36 IST | Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 16:36 IST

After years of rift rumours, Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, has finally opened up about his estranged family, citing years of manipulation. In a series of Instagram posts, he accused them of trying to sabotage his marriage to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham Vs The Beckham's

After years of silence, Brooklyn Beckham has addressed a longstanding feud with his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham. On Monday, Brooklyn shared a lengthy statement on social media about his strained relationship with his parents and how things deteriorated between them.

Scroll to read all the shocking revelations.

Cancelled wedding at ''Eleventh hour''

In a shocking post, Brooklyn claimed that his mother and renowned designer Victoria Beckham allegedly declined to make Nicola’s wedding gown.

In his Instagram stories, he wrote,''My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," Brooklyn wrote, before adding, "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

After Victoria ditched on the wedding dress, Nicola wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown for the ceremony.

Parents trying to ruin his relationship

Saying that he does not want to reconcile with his family, Brooklyn said that his parents endlessly tried to ruin his relationship, starting even before his wedding, and that it has not stopped since.

Bribe to sign away his legal rights

In one of the most shocking claims, Brooklyn alleged that weeks before his wedding, his parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name.

In one of the posts, Brooklyn claimed, that “weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.”

"They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated,” he wrote. “My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” he added.

Victoria called Brooklyn ''evil''

Speaking about the conflict in the family, Brooklyn shockingly revealed how his mother allegedly called him “evil” over his and Nicola’s decision to include Nanny Sandra and Nicola's Naunni at their table, as both women did not have husbands.

Endless attacks

Brooklyn also revealed that he was told Nicola was ‘’not blood'' and ‘’not family.''

‘’Since the moment I started standing up for myself and my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were send to the press on their orders.'' he shared.

Victoria hijacked first dance

Speaking about his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, the 26-year-old recalled the first dance he had planned with his wife after the ceremony. According to Brooklyn, the moment had been carefully planned for weeks, but he claimed his mother and a singer, ‘’hijacked the dance,'' and nothing went as planned.


“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” Brooklyn, 26, claimed.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.”

