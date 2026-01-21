/David Beckham’s alleged ex reacts to Brooklyn's IG post, says, 'Truth always comes out'

Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell post had the world talking. A day after he shared a post about an alleged family feud, several people closely connected to the famous family began speaking out. One of them was Rebecca Loos, David Beckham’s former personal assistant, who had previously claimed she had an affair with him, an allegation the athlete has always denied.

On Tuesday (19 Jan), Brooklyn shared a scathing post against his famous parents, stating that he does not want to reconcile with them. He alleged that they tried to control his life and were “trying endlessly to ruin” his marriage with Nicola Peltz.

David Beckham’s alleged ex reacts to Brooklyn's post, hails him for speaking ‘truth’

Rebecca Loos, who has long claimed she was romantically involved with the former football star, reacted to Brooklyn’s post, saying she feels sorry for his wife.

Sharing her reaction while responding to an Instagram comment, Loose wrote ,''So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!!.''

''I have felt so bad for his poor wife [Nicole], knowing too well what they can be like!” she added.

In another comment, she wrote,''the truth always comes out.''

In 2004, Rebecca shocked the public by claiming she had a four-month affair with David Beckham, shattering the image of the football icon, who had long been hailed as a devoted family man and scandal-free. Back then, Beckham vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “ludicrous.”

Brooklyn Beckham breaks the silence on family feud

On Monday night, Brooklyn, the eldest of David and Victoria’s four children, shared a lengthy post on Instagram story, alleging his parents had “controlled” him and tried “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz.



Hours after the Instagram post was shared, David seemingly addressed the issue, saying,''Children are allowed to make mistakes."