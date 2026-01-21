/Katy Perry joins Justin Trudeau at Davos, walk hand-in-hand at World Economic Forum 2026

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended their first official event as a couple on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Stealing the spotlight, the pop star was photographed with her politician boyfriend walking hand in hand at the summit.

Most prominent public outing

This is the couple's most high-profile outing together since they made their relationship official in October 2025. Smiling for the camera, both Perry and Trudeau gained significant attention at the annual summit of world leaders, policymakers, and business figures.

Perry's elegant look

The singer chose an elegant look for the occasion as she wore a beige buttoned sweater paired with a matching pencil skirt. She complemented her look with a sleek low bun and statement gold earrings. Trudeau went for a classic navy blue suit with a patterned tie.

Inside the venue, the singer was seen seated in the front row as Trudeau went to talk about the role of "soft power" in today’s shifting political landscape.

Perry and Trudeau's relationship

Before appearing at this summit as a "power couple," the duo had been spotted together several times, including at concerts, dinners, and private getaways over the past few months.

The romance between Perry and Trudeau reportedly sparked in 2025 after the politician was seen attending the pop star's concert during her Canadian tour. Later, they were also seen dining together in Montreal. The couple made their relationship public in October during Perry’s birthday celebrations in Paris, followed by posting photos on Instagram from trips to Japan and a New Year holiday together.