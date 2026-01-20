/Kanye West to storm India with a live performance in April 2026? Here's what we know

The global rap icon, Kanye West (Ye), is reportedly planning a debut music performance in India. The news has sparked massive excitement among fans and music lovers. Looking at the strong fan base that the singer enjoys, the buzz among the fans is spreading like wildfire, with his followers eagerly awaiting final confirmation from the artist.

Kanye West to perform in India?

After Travis Scott, the global rap icon and fashion mogul, Kanye West, also known as Ye, is gearing up to perform in India, according to a report by Pinkvilla. The news quickly grabbed the attention of his fans and music enthusiasts, creating a buzz across social media. While there has been no confirmation from the artist or his team, the news has already sparked excitement among fans online.

Despite the controversies surrounding the rapper, West has successfully built a vast fanbase through his chart-topping albums like Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and Donda.

Why Kanye West's tour is a big thing for India?

India's live music scene is booming, and if Kanye West, who is one of the best rapper of all time, performs in India, it would place the country on the global tour map. However, the news is not official yet. If it does happen, it will be a big deal for the South Asian country.

Iconic Hollywood stars who performed in India

Numerous international stars have performed in India, including global icons like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Katy Perry, and rock legends like Coldplay, alongside DJ Snake and others. Many more are scheduled for 2026, highlighting the country's growing musical scene.

Kanye West's previous visit to India