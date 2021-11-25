Kanye West admits he has made mistakes as a husband, vows to reunite with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian back in his life. The rapper gave an impassioned speech about the importance of family while visiting LA Mission homeless shelter recently and even admitted to having made mistakes in his marriage to Kim Kardashian.



He said he wants to "restore" his family with Kim and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm."Now it`s time to restore the families this Thanksgiving. It`s all about restoring the family. This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to work out and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids," he shared.



"That`s right. I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family," he added.



The rapper's speech comes days after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirmed their relationship.

Love (bite) is in the air! Pete Davidson flaunts colossal hickey on date with Kim Kardashian



In his speech the rapper said he believes people can change, explaining, "The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed in all these relationships. We made mistakes. I've made mistakes."



"I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But I'm here to change that narrative," he admitted.

Kim and Kanye separated earlier this year although they haven't officially gotten divorced yet.



The reality TV star has kept the couple's USD 23 million Hidden Hills home in the divorce proceedings

Kanye, who now goes by the name of Ye, shared in his speech that he has a "house right next" to their former shared abode so he can be "next to my children as much as possible."



"I'm doing everything to be right next to the situation," the 'Donda' performer said.



The Grammy nominee explained that he's trying to express himself in the "most sane" and "calm way possible," adding that he thinks it's important to discuss the subject so people see the importance of uniting families.

Kanye West spotted with 22-year-old model Vinetria amid Kim Kardashian's linkup with Pete Davidson



"I am saying this because if the enemy can separate Kimye, there is going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK. When God, who has already wanted his soul, brings Kimye together, there's gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome, could work as a separation of trauma," he continued.

A timeline of Kanye West's dating history: From Kim Kardashian to Irina Shayk & more



This is not the first time that the rapper has spoken about his intentions at getting back with the reality star.



Kanye had appeared on a podcast earlier this month and said that since they were still not separated legally, he had hopes of getting back with his estranged wife.



"At the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet, so I`m going to come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together."



He added that their four children "want their parents to stay together."



A source close to Kim told E! News in November that she is ready to move on from their relationship.

According to the insider, "There`s no chance for reconciliation at this point."