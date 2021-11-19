Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are officially dating: Reports

After weeks of speculation, it has been seemingly confirmed that there is something going on between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Now Page Six has confirmed that the couple is officially dating.



No official comment but still many sources have confirmed. “They are really happy and seeing where it goes,” a source close to Kardashian told E!.



A source told, “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”



“Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her,” the source added.

Earlier, the 41-year-old reality star and the 28-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' actor were spotted holding hands, confirming their relationship.



The photos were captured one day after they together celebrated Pete's birthday in Palm Springs, Calif.



The rumours started after Kim shared an onscreen kiss with Davidson in a sketch when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. Later, they were spotted on multiple outings together.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye West announced their split in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. And, Pete recently dated 'Bridgerton' actress Phoebe Dynevor and was previously engaged to Ariana Grande.