Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson dating rumours: She's still my wife

Just when you thought that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship was over, the rapper has ignited speculations of getting back with his entrepreneur wife.



Days after news outlets splashed photos of Kim and SNL star Pete Davidson holding hands during a trip to an amusement park, Kanye has reiterated that he is still married to Kim.



The rapper, 44, so far hasn't spoken out much about his impending divorce since news of the split broke earlier this year. It seems he is finally ready to talk about it even as his ex and the comedian have been spotted out and about multiple times recently.



It seems that there are some tense feelings from West.



The rapper appeared on the 'Drink Champs' podcast recently and addressed the status of his relationship with the reality TV star and added he had hoes for reconciliation.



"She's still my wife; ain't no paperwork," West said. Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year.

West also reacted to Kardashian's monologue on SNL, where she expressed pride in West's career and their children but joked that she divorced him over his personality.



"'SNL' making my wife say, 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off," the star said. "And I ain't never even seen the papers; we're not even divorced."





"That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want ... us to be together."



Interestingly, West has unfollowed Kardashian recently as news of her outing with Davidson surfaced online.



Kardashian was there to support the rapper last month when he released his new album 'Donda'.





The two married in 2014 and now share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.