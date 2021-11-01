Romance in the air? Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson spotted holding hands

Pete Davidson is quite a hit with the ladies. Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and several women in between and now Kim Kardashian.

Kim and Pete were spotted spending the Halloween weekend together. They were pictured enjoying a rollercoaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

In photos that have now gone viral, the two are seen enjoying the ride as they tightly hold each other’s hands. They were joined for the outing by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. Pete Davidson, 27, and Travis Barker, 45, know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Interestingly, Kim Kardashian recently shared an onscreen kiss with Pete Davidson in a sketch when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time earlier this month.

Kim recently parted ways with husband Kanye West after they wed in 2014 and have four kids. They are currently co-parenting their kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.