Rapper Ice Cube gives up on $9 million as he refuses to get COVID-19 vaccine before film shoot

Rapper Ice Cube is okay giving up money but he won’t get COVID-19 vaccine.

In a latest update from Hollywood, rap legend has walked out of film production ‘Oh Hell Nah’ after he was asked to get vaccinated before coming to the set. He was reportedly asked to get vaccinated at the start of the production by the producers but he chose to stay unvaccinated and let go of the $9 million he was to get in compensation for the film.

He was scheduled to appear in the film alongside Jack Black.

The production was scheduled to begin in the winter. Its start date will be pushed back due to the casting change.

It was announced by several unions in the Hollywood industry that it was mandated to get vaccinated before starting any new or old production. The decision was initially supposed to be implemented on a temporary basis but has been extended.

“Producers will also have the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis,” the Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the Basic Crafts, and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), together with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) stated.

He is not the only celebrity to have chosen to stay unvaccinated at the time of this pandemic and lost on opportunities. Earlier, professional basketball player Kyrie Irving was recently restricted from all team activities with the Brooklyn Nets including games and practices due to his refusal to become vaccinated.

