Korean media celebrate BTS' Jimin's song 'Friends' featuring in Marvel's Eternals

Looks like everyone is as excited as us at the news of BTS star Jimin having composed and produced a song for the upcoming Marvel film ‘Eternals’. The confirmation first came from Walt Disney Company Korea after which the news blew up on the internet.

BTS star Jimin’s song is titled ‘Friends’ and is self-written, composed and produced by him. It is among the soundtracks for the Marvel film.

The song originally has been performed by Jimin and Taehyung. The song’s message is of an honest story about friendship. Also read: Army of Thieves review: A heist prequel sans zombies and adventure

BTS fans around the world are exhilareted with the development and rightfully so as this is the second time in history that a Korean song has been featured in a Hollywood blockbuster movie. Apart from this, Korean media outlets are also celebrating the inclusion of another Korean artist in a film that is so huge -- Don Lee, a Korean-American actor plays an active role in the movie.

Here are some clips of Korean media outlets celebrating the huge feat:

Korean channel YTN reported on “Friends” written, composed, produced by Jimin and performed by Jimin and Taehyung, being featured as one of the tracks in the OST of Marvel Studios film 'Eternals' and making headlines.



pic.twitter.com/EFtcEP3xyT — JIMIN DATA | Slow (@PJM_data) October 31, 2021 ×

INFO • OBS News report "Friends" written, composed and produced by Jimin is featured in Marvel’s Eternals.



Producer Jimin is Korea's hottest topic!

INFO • SBS Morning Wide relay news of "Friends" being a part of Marvel’s highly anticipated film, Eternals’ OST.



SBS states Jimin produced the song and is "an honest story about friendship." They also note fans curiosity for what scene it's played during.

[Full Trans]



SBS 모닝와이드 <친구> 이터널스 OST 발탁 소식 언급

SBS Morning Wide featured Friends being included in the Eternals