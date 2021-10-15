BTS ARMY gift Jimin his very own JIMINLAND on birthday; watch pics & videos

BTS craze never seems to die down as Jimin celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and fans couldn't keep calm with their plans to wish him.

On his 27th birthday this year, Jimin got his very own ‘JIMINLAND’ thanks to his Chinese fanbase PARKJIMINBAR. It’s the first time that fans of any celeb have done something of this scale for their birthday.

The BTS birthday project JIMINLAND is the creation of 15 giant lights with the image of Jimin’s classical dance as iconic buildings. It also has a moon-shaped flower wall and a large doll, among other things, all coming together to create 'JIMINLAND.' BTS: Jimin gets soju shots with Jungkook and J-Hope on his birthday



This JIMINLAND is in Yongsan IPark Mall in South Korea where fans have secured the grounds for the creation of the project. The mall is one of the most famous buildings of Seoul.

IPark is the largest city duty-free shop in the world and therefore houses some of the most important business districts. Not only is it the most luxurious place in Seoul, but any tourist visiting South Korea has it on his/her list of places to visit. It thus attracted a lot of attention and helped fans gain publicity for their Jimin project.

The BTS ARMY has now included features like a giant custom birthday doll with a birthday cake model, a massive moon birthday theme flower wall, ground decorations with colorful luminous balls and feather balloons with Jimin's photos, a giant three-dimensional luminous character 'HAPPY JIMIN DAY,' which complements the dance lights, a customized Jimin cardboard cut-out, and giant glowing blessing lights, three custom Jimin birthday-themed cafes. The Garden street covering the main road is filled with Jimin's birthday street flags, four customized super-large Jimin veneer banners in the core area, and playing Jimin's solo songs in The Garden.

Here are some videos and images from JIMINLAND as posted by fans who visited the venue:

Tonight is the most precious night in the world, and it belongs to Jimin.

용산 지민이가 다 점령했다!!

아기자기 너무 예쁘고, 밤에 조명 켜지면 진짜 대애박 예쁠거 같음😭😭

그리고 점심 먹다가 라이 나와서 너무 놀라버림ㅋㅋㅋㅋ@JIMINBAR_CHINA

모든 이벤트가 다 역대급이에요👍 항상 감동적인 이벤트 감사해요💜💛

Jimin's Yunika Vision AD in Shinjuku, Japan by @PARKJIMINJAPAN has started



The AD, called "Cutie, Sexy & Lovely" is a 1-minute video that introduces Jimin's expressiveness, dance & vocals, together with his solo songs



The AD will air until 9pm local timepic.twitter.com/ZFfgqP2kqp — JIMIN DATA • Jimtober (@PJM_data) October 13, 2021 ×