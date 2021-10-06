Oxford English Dictionary adds 26 new words and they are all Korean

If there was something that the past two years has given us apart from the pandemic, it’s the Korean influence in our lives -- from BTS to now Squid Game.

Korean films, drama series, songs and what not have been playing a major role in the ever-evolving popular culture of the world. Now, Oxford English Dictionary has added 26 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition (not much to our surprise).

The Oxford English Dictionary has "accepted authority on the English language" with these words and thus made the decision. In a statement, they said, "We are all riding the crest of the Korean wave". 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon is the most followed Korean actress on Instagram

Korean food features heavily in the latest list, with some of the new additions including banchan, noun. It is a small side dish of vegetables, served along with rice as part of a typical Korean meal. Then there is bulgogi, a noun. In Korean cooking it is a dish of thin slices of beef or pork which are marinated then grilled or stir-fried. Next is kimbap, n. - A Korean dish consisting of cooked rice and other ingredients wrapped in a sheet of seaweed and cut into bite-sized slices.

With the international success of Squid Game, Parasite and BTS, it should come as no surprise South Korean pop culture is represented in the list as well.

hallyu, n. - The increase in international interest in South Korea and its popular culture, represented by the global success of South Korean music, film, TV, fashion and food.

K-drama, n. - A television series in the Korean language and produced in South Korea.

manhwa, n. - A Korean genre of cartoons and comic books, often influenced by Japanese manga.

mukbang, n. - A video, esp. one that is livestreamed, that features a person eating a large quantity of food and talking to the audience.

The OED said including so many Korean words was a recognition of the shift in language used by English speakers. "They show how Asians in different parts of the continent invent and exchange words within their own local contexts, then introduce these words to the rest of the English-speaking world, thus allowing the Korean wave to continue to ripple on the sea of English words," it said.

South Korean influence has been growing over the years. In 2012, Gangnam Style by rapper Psy became the first South Korean pop star to make it to the top of the UK singles chart. He blew to world fame with that song. Then, ‘Parasite’ swept Oscars last time when it won all major awards including Best Picture.