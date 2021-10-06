HBO releases first trailer for 'Game of Thrones' prequel, 'House of the Dragon'

In a big reveal, HBO released first trailer of its ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’.

The much-anticipated prequel takes place 200 years before the events we saw in the original series ‘Game of Thrones’ and thus was a time of the dragons. It follows the rise and reign of the Targaryen family as the rulers of Westeros.

The GoT prequel teaser trailer has actor Matt Smith of the fame ‘The Crown’ as Prince Daemon Targaryen as he narrates images of Targaryens in the throne room, jousts, fights and tense moments. We also see a Targaryen king sitting on the Iron Throne, a much larger and more imposing structure in this series, more like it is described in author George R.R. Martin's books. ‘House of Dragon’ is based on George RR Martin's book, ‘Fire and Blood.’

The voiceover is by Prince Daemon as he says: "Dreams didn't make us kings; dragons did."

Watch the House of the Dragon teaser trailer here:

The only other clue it teases in the video is that it will premiere in 2022 without any information on the month or date of the same.

HBO also announced cast members of the Game of Thrones prequel show including Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, the younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy; John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, the son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen; Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, the daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen; and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon and son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Previously announced cast members include Smith, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as her father Otto Hightower. Also Read: Justin Bieber announces a new cannabis line, names it 'Peaches'

In a previous news release, HBO described Daemon as the "younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon.

Oscars: Will Packer set to produce 2022 Academy Awards

HBO is currently developing ‘House of the Dragon’ along with other prequel series on other houses.