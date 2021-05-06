Game of Thrones prequel 'House of the Dragon' shares official first-look pics

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’ is finally coming to shape as makers shared official first-look set pictures.

Set a few hundred years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of the House of Targaryen and Targaryen civil war that became known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The cast of Game of Thrones’ prequel includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

The first-look photos feature Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon; and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

See the photos below:

So far, HBO has a 10-episode order of ‘House of the Dragon’ with an eye toward a 2022 debut. The start of production was announced on April 26. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’. Martin recently signed a five-year overall deal to create content for HBO and HBO Max. Check out some other set photos here

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners and will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis. Martin and Condal co-created the series. Sara Lee Hess will also serve as writer and executive producer; Ron Schmidt will also executive produce. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel will also direct with Greg Yaitanes directing and co-executive producing.

There are currently multiple shows being crafted within the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe at HBO and HBO Max. Among those is a series adaptation of Martin’s novellas ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg.’ Martin is an executive producer on all of the shows.