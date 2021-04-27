House of the Dragon: 'Game of Thrones' prequel series starts production

Good news for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans as the prequel series has finally gone into production. HBO announced on Twitter that the filming for ‘House of the Dragon’ has begun in the UK. The team also released behind-the scenes photo of a socially distanced table read.

‘House of the Dragon’ tells the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros and is set 300 years before the events in ‘Game of Thrones’. The drama is from co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and executive producer and saga author George R.R. Martin.

The series stars Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. The Sea Snake, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

‘House of the Dragon’ is one of six Game of Thrones-related prequel projects in the works at HBO. There is also a Broadway/West End production that will feature new actors playing iconic characters from the original series.

‘House of the Dragon’ is slated to premiere in 2022.