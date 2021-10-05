Justin Bieber announces a new cannabis line, names it 'Peaches'

Artists often foray into business ventures like perfumes, underwear lines, watches and bags. But Justin Bieber's new venture is slightly different. The singer is reportedly branching out into the cannabis market.



The 27-year-old singer has partnered with Los Angeles-based company Palms for a line of pre-roll joints which will be named after Bieber's hit song 'Peaches'.



The song was released earlier this year and was an instant hit and was part of his sixth studio album 'Justice'.

For those who have heard the song carefully, Bieber in fact mentions weed in the song as well. He sings, "I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh--), I get my weed from California (That's that sh--)."

The collaboration reportedly aims to "create a brand that destigmatizes recreational cannabis consumption once and for all."



"I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it - especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something that felt genuine with them," Justin was quoted as a saying by website.



The singer has been quite vocal about how drug use contributed to his own mental health challenges.



Reportedly, in a YouTube documentary series last year, he revealed that he tried marijuana when he was 12 or 13 and eventually grew to feel dependent on it.

According to People, proceeds from the Peaches joints will go in part to support Veterans Walk and Talk, a veteran group that advocates for medicinal cannabis and psychedelic use; the Last Prisoners Project, a nonprofit organization geared toward freeing those incarcerated due to marijuana possession; and the Eaze Momentum Accelerator, which bolsters underrepresented groups in the cannabis industry.

