Did Justin Bieber yell at his wife Hailey Baldwin? The jury is out on this one

A video of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went viral over the weekend on TikTok as it appeared in the video that Bieber was yelling at his wife during their outing in Las Vegas.



In the clip, the married couple can be seen walking through the halls of a Vegas hotel and being escorted by the security. Bieber is seen having an animated chat with Hailey.



Many felt that Bieber was yelling at his wife even though the video did not have any audio. After being viewed more than a million times on TikTok, the video has been eventually taken down. The singer's fans are now defending him and stating that it is not how it appears to be.

Here, take a look at the video.

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

Fans pointed out that the video is moments after Bieber performed at the launch of Kendall Jenner‘s new tequila brand 818 Tequila.



“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the f**k it “appears” to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character,” a fan wrote on Twitter.



The fan also shared a video of Bieber's performance to prove his point. "He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it.”



Another Twitter user said, “my friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios <3."