BTS to collaborate with Justin Bieber for a new song

Great cheer for BTS fans as the Korean pop band is said to be collaborating with Justin Bieber.

As per latest reports, the two pop sensations are currently working on a new song.

As per a report in Page Six, "They are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right."

The song is reportedly said to be an extended part of the former's recent release Justice. Justin Bieber's Justice has had two releases, Deluxe Edition and a Triple Chucks Deluxe Edition hitherto, The Justice Deluxe Edition has grabbed the top spot on the Billboards 200 charts. Meanwhile, recently, HYBE (formerly known as BE), BTS's talent management company bought Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings, which houses Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line to name a few.

Meanwhile, BTS have the release of Butter, their new single. The song is one of the most anticipated ones by the K-pop band and is the second all-English song after Dynamite. BTS announce return in May with new single 'Butter'