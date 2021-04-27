BTS announce return in May with new single 'Butter'

Korean pop band BTS announced a comeback in May with a new digital single.

The group surprised fans with a livestream countdown to the news earlier last evening. Not much to the surprise of all, over 800,000 fans tuned in to the surprise video. It lasted an hour and followed the journey of a small animated cube of butter with BTS’ logo as it slowly melted into the shape of a heart. The bright yellow video also featured sounds of a busy kitchen and a timer counting down to the announcement.

Once the clock ran out, the livestream briefly displayed the word ‘Butter’ and what we think was the track’s release date, May 21, 2021.

As per a press release from BTS’ label Big Hit Music, ‘Butter’ will explore dance pop.

Earlier this year, the K pop band BTS announced a brand new compilation album BTS, the Best, set for a June release, and dropped its lead single ‘Film Out’ on April 1.

The group was also in news recently for being named the ambassadors for luxury label Louis Vuitton.