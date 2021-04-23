K pop band BTS named Louis Vuitton ambassadors

Korean pop band BTS have now become Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors. They were officially announced as brand ambassadors on Thursday.

As part of the new partnership, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin will be teaming up with the brand on a number of special projects and are expected to be outfitted in LV in upcoming performances and appearances.

In a press release announcing BTS’ new role, Louis Vuitton called them “one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world,” adding that “BTS’ ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House.”

The fashion brand also tweeted the announcement alongside a new picture of the boys sporting pastel-hued LV looks.

In a statement, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh said that he spent time with the group to go over creative visions and ideas for the brand, though he stopped short of revealing what exactly the guys have in store. “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today,” Abloh said. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

“Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us,” added BTS in a press release.

The pop band was recently spotted at the Grammys last month when they turned up in custom LV suits.