BTS release teaser of their upcoming photobook 'Map Of The Soul ON:E'

Korean pop band BTS had an eventful 2020 in terms of work as they came out with their virtual concert ‘Map of the Soul ON:E’ which was watched by millions globally. Now, they are ready to release a photobook that fans or as they call themselves ARMY, can watch at anytime.

BTS has released a teaser-trailer of the ‘Map of the Soul ON:E’ photobook. They took to Twitter to share the teaser which is set to be released on May 24, 2021. ARMY can buy the photobook on pre-orders that will open from tomorrow, that is April 22, 2021.

The photobook will be available in three versions: CLUE, ROUTE, and SPECIAL SET. Clue and Route versions include – sleeve + photobook, film card, fold concept paper, fold poster, photocard, and a lenticular card. Special Set includes Clue and Route along with the out box, sleeve + photobook, film card, fold concept paper, fold poster, photocard, a lenticular card, postcard, square photo, hologram photocard.

In addition to all this, the first version of the BTS personal poster set gives you a greater view of BTS’s pictorials. BTS to release new song in May 2021: Report

Watch the full teaser of the photobook here:

